Inter-media Football: Pratidin Time Beat Doordarshan

Pratidin Time beat Doordarshan 3-2 in the opening match of 26th Harendranath Baruah Memorial Inter-media Football tournament on Saturday.

The seven-a-side tournament is being organised by Assam Sports Journalist Association (ASJA) at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

In the First half, Doordarshan were leading by a solitary goal. For DD Biky Baruah netted twice while Pratidin Time’s Kishalaya Barthakur scored a hat trick.

Pratidin Time VII: Lakshya Borgohain (GK), Bimal Bhushan Mahanta, Kishalaya Barthakur, Gokul Gogoi, Koushick Bortamuly, Azad Gogoi (C) and Berutpal Senchowa.

The Topcem-ASJA Inter-Media Sports Festival has started at RG Baruah Sports Complex, Guwahati from March 13. Events in three disciplines — Badminton, Football and Table Tennis — will be held during the annual festival.