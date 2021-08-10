Inter-State Prostitution Racket Busted In Guwahati, 3 Held

The Social Media Cell of Police Commissionerate has busted an inter-state prostitution racket based in Guwahati’s Panbazar area.

City police came across some Twitter handles and websites claiming to provide escort services in Guwahati and other cities of Assam, an official statement said.

“Analysis revealed connected mobile numbers with other details and preliminary enquiries revealed the involvement of an inter-state gang in the possible prostitution racket,” it said.

In view of the same, a case was registered last Thursday and an investigation was commenced.

The Crime Branch discovered that one Nayanmoni Patowary, Manager of Hotel Minerva, Panbazar in running the racket. He was arrested soon after.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that one Saneep Kumar alias Mukul Bhardwaj alias Bambam was the main kingpin of the racket. It was learnt Bhardwaj was running the prostitution racket along with his wife, one Diya Sarmah alias Junaki Begum.

The culprits used to communicate with the potential customers via social media or other online methods to fix the date, girls and rate, police said.

It was further informed that the sex racket was being operated in Hotel Minerva in Panbazar or in one of the rooms rented by Bhardwaj in Jiyabharali Apartment. In this process all the accused got commissions.

The next day, the Crime Branch team apprehended Diya Sarmah from Patharquari. Mukul Bhardwaj was still at large and his exact whereabouts were not known. Even his wife claimed not to know his current whereabouts and address.

After technical analysis of mobile numbers used by Bhardwaj, it was revealed he had several addresses to his name ranging from Delhi to Bihar to Maharashtra.

At least 10-15 mobile numbers were being used by the accused, police said.

Later, his location was narrowed down to Lakhisarai district of Bihar. He was nabbed on Sunday by a Crime Branch team dispatched there.

The accused is currently being brought to Guwahati and will be thoroughly questioned to unearth all aspects of the criminal activity being indulged in by the gang.

Further, police said initial questioning on the spot revealed that Bhardwaj could be operating similar prostitution rackets in various other places also.