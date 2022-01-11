NationalTop Stories

Interior Designer Susanne Khan Contracted with Omicron variant of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Bollywood personality and interior designer Susanne Khan on Tuesday said she has contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Khan, 43, took to Instagram and informed her followers that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening.

She advised people to take precautions against the Omicron variant as it was extremely “contagious”.

“After dodging COVID-19 for two years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently.

“This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis,” Susanne Khan, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, wrote on Instagram.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant.

