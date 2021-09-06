International Association Felicitates Several MPs Including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

The International Association for Parliamentarians for Peace felicitated several MPs including Union ministers from Northeast India during a felicitation programme in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a local media report. the international association felicitated Union law & justice minister Kiren Rijiju, Union minister of state for petroleum & natural gas Rameswar Teli, Union minister of state for education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Bhubaneswar Kalita.

While sharing a video of the event, Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “Attended the felicitation function organized by the INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS FOR PEACE at New Delhi along with my colleagues MoS Petroleum & Natural [email protected]_TeliJi, MoS External [email protected] Rajkuma11Ji and MP @BKalitaAssamJi & other dignitaries.”

Attended the felicitation function organized by the INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PARLIAMENTARIANS FOR PEACE at New Delhi along with my colleagues MoS Petroleum & Natural Gas @Rameswar_Teli Ji, MoS External Affairs @RanjanRajkuma11 Ji and MP @BKalitaAssam Ji & other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/If7knMjmgg — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 6, 2021

Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is also popularly known as RK Ranjan, tweeted: My privileged to join the felicitation function of all North East India who inducted to the Union Minister recently organised by International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP) South Asia/India.”

While addressing the programme, Union minister Rijiju said, “India deserves to be playing a bigger role and I have stated in many global platforms also that any global agenda has to have its root in India or in other words, to make any global agenda successful it has to be successful in India too.”

“A success story in India is basically going to be a global success,” added Kiren Rijiju, who earlier served as Union minister of state for home and Union sports & youth affairs minister.

BJP leader Rijiju, a graduate of Hansraj College under University of Delhi, represents the Arunachal West constituency.

