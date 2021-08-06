International Beer Day: Significance, Health Benefits & Some Quotes

International Beer Day is observed every year on the first Friday of August. Beer is the most popular drink amongst people of all ages and is celebrated in over 200 cities across the world.

For those who consume liquor every now and then, summer is the perfect session to bring together a group of friends and enjoy some chilled beer.

The day is dedicated to beer lovers and the celebration mostly takes place in pubs and breweries across the world. Friends and family raise a toast on this day and simply enjoy the greatness of beer while having a good time.

International Beer Day was founded by Jesse Avshalomovn in 2007 in California. It was initially observed on August 5 but was shifted to the first Friday of the month in the year 2012.

Here are some quotes and wishes to share with your friends on this day –

Beer’s intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it. – Ray Bradbury

Beer culture is a part of the world of food and drink. It’s not just a commodity in cans and bottles but has value as an agricultural product with good ingredients. – Michael Jackson

Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy. – Benjamin Franklin

Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder. – Kinky Friedman

Today we are friends because we both love beer and we both love drinking it together. – Unknown

Milk is for babies. When you grow up you have to drink beer – Arnold Schwarzenegger

Stay with the beer. Beer is continuous blood. A continuous lover. – Charles Bukowski

He was a wise man who invented beer. – Plato

Many are not aware that beer also has many health benefits apart from all the good and ‘high’ memories with friends. Below are some of them –

Reduced risk of heart disease

According to studies, moderate beer drinkers have a 20 to 40% lower risk of coronary artery disease.

Strong bones

Silicon, vitamin B, and bioactive Polyphenols are all found in beer, and they’ve all been associated to bone formation.

Anti Cancer properties

Beer contains Xanthohumol which is known to be a powerful antioxidant that inhibits cancer-causing enzymes.

Removes Kidney stones

Drinking beer helps to break kidney stones, urging you to pass them along with the urinal waste. However, please take the doctor’s advice before consuming them.

Increased memory

Hops’ antioxidants may protect brain cells from oxidation, reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.