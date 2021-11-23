EntertainmentTop Stories

International Emmy Awards: Tehran Wins Big, No Award for India

The 49th International Emmy Awards was held in New York City on November 23. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya were among the nominees from India.

There were 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries at the International Emmy Awards this year but India couldn’t register a win.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his film Serious Men, lost to David Tennant. The other nominees in this category were Roy Nik in Normali from Israel and Christian Tappán in The Great Heist from Columbia.

Meanwhile, Vir Das’ comedy special, Vir Das: For India, which was nominated in the Comedy section, lost to Call My Agent Season 4 from France. UK’s Motherland: Christmas Special and Colombia series Promesas de Campana were the other two nominees in the category.

Ram Madhvani directorial venture Aarya was nominated in the Best Drama category. Last year Delhi Crime from India won International Emmys in this category. This year Israel’s web series Tehran won the Best Drama award.

Here is the full list of winners at International EMMY Awards 2021

Best Performance By An Actress – Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)

Best Performance By An Actor – David Tennant for Des (UK)

Comedy – Call My Agent Season 4 (France)

Documentary – Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)

Drama Series – Tehran (Israel)

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program – 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (USA)

Non-Scripted Entertainment – The Masked Singer (UK)

Short-Form Series – INSiDE (New Zealand)

The Masked Singer (UK)

Telenovela – The Song Of Glory (China)

TV Movie / Mini-Series – Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

Arts Programming – Kubrick By Kubrick (France)

