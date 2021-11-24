International Flight Ops to Return to Normal Soon: Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday said that the international flight operations are expected to return to normal soon.

Last week Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process to normalise international flight operations. Speaking at a public event, Mr Scindia also stressed that while the government is keen for things to return to normal.

However, he also said the government would take measures to guard against a renewed wave of coronavirus infections in the country, particularly since several major European nations have recorded frightening surge in daily new cases.

