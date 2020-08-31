NationalTop Stories

International Flights Ban Extended Till Sept 30

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
56

The suspension of international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday in an official statement.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the DGCA. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by DGCA, the statement added.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May.

