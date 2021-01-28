International Flights Banned Till Feb 28

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday that the ban on international flight operations has been extended till February 28 this year.

“The restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the aviation regulator said.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the regulator added.

The centre had allowed domestic flight operations last year.

The ban on international flights was announced in June last year to due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.