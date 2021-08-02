International Forces Interfering In Assam-Mizo Border Disputes: Kiren Rijiju

By Pratidin Bureau
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has been triggered by elements from abroad interfering by making provocative statements.

Rijiju, who is the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said that Congress and other political parties were adding fuel to the fire.

“In our memorandum to PM over the Assam-Mizoram border issue, we have mentioned that the border dispute is old and both the state governments are working towards resolving it. But Congress and other political parties are adding fuel to the fire,” Rijiju was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

“They are giving provocative statements and inciting people. It has come to be known that there has been interference from outside the country through social media over this issue. We condemn this,” Rijiju added.

