Top StoriesNational

International Passenger Flights Suspension Extended Till June 30

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
90

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till June 30, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related News

Assam COVID: 5,436 News Cases, 80 Deaths

Lockdown Extended For 7 More Days In Parts of Arunachal

Over 5 lakh Inoculated Against Covid In Guwahati: Assam CM

How Can Yoga or Pranayam Be Helpful for COVID-19 Recovery?

Also Read: Lockdown Extended For 7 More Days In Parts Of Arunachal

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. T

he DGCA’s Friday circular also said that the suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

The decision to extend the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights comes as India battles a second wave of coronavirus, even though daily cases have seen a steady decline over the past several days.

Also Read: Over 5 Lakh Inoculated Against Covid In Guwahati: Assam CM
You might also like
National

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi Leads Tractor Rally Against Farm Laws

Assam

COVID-19 Jorhat: 32 detected positive today

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Break Silence After Raids

Top Stories

Sonari BJP Leader Threatens Police, Video Goes Viral

Assam

BSF Camps Reeling Under Flood in Mancachar & Dhubri

Assam

AEC students allegedly thrash minors inside hostel for stealing

Comments
Loading...