Internet service to continue in Assam: HC

The Gauhati High Court dismissed the Assam government’s review petition seeking internet ban from 5 pm to 6 am every day till normalcy returns to the state citing intelligence inputs. Court denied allowing the ban to continue.

The ban on internet services was imposed on December 11th, 2019, following the violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act in 10 districts of the state.

However, the broadband internet services were restored across the state on December 17th, 2019. It may be mentioned that the High Court had directed the state government to restore the mobile-internet services in the state by 5 pm.