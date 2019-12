Bad news for the netizens, as mobile internet services might once again interrupted in Assam.

According to reports, the Assam government has urged the Gauhati High Court to review its earlier order that directed the government to restore internet services in the State.

It may be mentioned here that the mobile internet services have been restored in Assam on Friday morning following high court’s order. Mobile and broadband internet services were suspended on the evening of December 11.