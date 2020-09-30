Top StoriesNational

Int’l Air Travel To Remain Shut Till Oct 31

By Pratidin Bureau
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said the international air travel will continue to remain shut except those which are permitted by the Centre. 

“The international air travel, except those permitted by MHA, continues to remain shut,” the MHA said in the guidelines for Unlock 5.

Thereafter, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an order and extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till October 31. 

However, the DGCA said that the ban will not apply to international all-cargo and international scheduled flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

