Int’l Day Of Disabled Persons: Protest Against OIL

By Pratidin Bureau
On International Day of Disabled Persons, Upper Assam Pratibandhi Suraksha Parisad staged a silent protest in front of Oil India Limited’s (OIL) head administrative office in Duliajan on Thursday.

The protesters stated that they had submitted a memorandum several times to OIL about various issues. However, the organisation did not pay any attention to the matter. Therefore, the association condemned the observance of ‘disability day’ at OIL.

OIL’s personal security personnel and police have been engaged to control the protest.

The work of the head administrative office has been effected due to the protest.

