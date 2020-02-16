Intoxicate tablets seized in Hojai: 2 arrested

During an operation carried by Hojai police huge amounts of intoxicate tablets have seized along with two drug peddlers from the Jugijan road on Sunday.

As per reports, the accused have identified as Bappa Dey and Babul Dey, resident of New Colony.

Reportedly, police have seized 1200 nos of Notrosun10 tablets and 28,470 nos of Sempex+ tablets from both of them.

It may be stated that the accused have confessed that a boy named Dipu, resident of West Bengal had handed over the intoxicated tablets to them at the Chaparmukh Railway Station.