Intrastate movement: ASTC to operate 200-night buses Tomorrow

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will operate over 200-night buses for long-distance to help stranded people to return home or visit hospitals while strictly adhering to lockdown norms. The ASTC buses will carry a total of 6000 stranded people tomorrow (Sunday).

“Tickets are issued to 6000 people for tomorrow in two slots, the first slot is morning 8 am and the second slot is morning 11 am. Tomorrow we will operate approx 200-night buses also for long-distance, for which tickets will be issued tonight”, said ASTC.

In city, we are going to operate 80 buses to take people from various points to all four boarding points of Guwahati. District administration will provide local transport in their district. We have already given the passenger list with contact detail of Sunday’s morning operation. Boarding and deboarding points will remain the same as it was today, ASTC said in a statement.

The Managing Director of the ASTC, A P Tiwari said that over 50 thousand people have applied for passes. Tiwari said that tickets confirmation have been sent through SMS.

He said that in Guwahati, 4 boarding points have been made while in other districts ASTC stations have been designated as boarding point.