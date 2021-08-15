Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Investigating Officer In Guwahati Rave Party Case Suspended For Negligence

By Pratidin Bureau

An investigating officer in the Guwahati rave party case was suspended by city police department for alleged negligence in duty.

The officer in question is ASI Taraprasad Singh of Latasil police station.

The order was issued by the Guwahati Commissioner of police Harmeet Singh.

On Friday, city police raided the residence of one Vikas Jain, a city-based builder on charges of hosting a party. Police also seized cocaine and other contrabands during its operation.

17 people were arrested from the party.

Police said that the charges, if proved will indicate that the drugs consumption in the city is rampant with supply lines still existing despite the massive war against drugs by the Assam Police.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted on the incident.

“Fights against drugs continue – @GuwahatiPol is now raiding a drugs party at Kharghuli. Operation is on Cocaine and different types of weed (ganja),” he tweeted.

