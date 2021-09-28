Former Pak Skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty

Pakistani cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq has been admitted to a hospital in Lahore following a heart attack on Monday night.

The 51-year-old underwent an emergency angioplasty at the hospital yesterday.

As per reports, Inzy had been complaining of chest pain over the last three days. On Monday, his test reported a minor heart attack for which he had to be rushed to the hospital for surgery.

His condition is said to be stable now but he will be under observation.

The former skipper is Pakistan’s highest run-scorrer in ODI cricket with 11701 runs in 375 matches. In Tests, he has 8829 runs in 119 matches.

He has worked as the chief selector in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from 2016 to 2019, and has also coached Afghanistan.

He retired from international cricket in 2007.

Prayers have started pouring in for Inzy for his speedy recovery.

“Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years,” Indian cricket expert Harsha Bhogle tweeted.