IPL: 13 CSK Members Test COVID -VE

By Pratidin Bureau
All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) team have tested negative for coronavirus, CEO K.S. Viswanathan was quoted saying to PTI on Tuesday.

India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine, the report said.

“Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4,” Vishwanathan said.

“Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol,” he added.

Indian Premier League this year will begin from September 19 in Dubai.

