IPL 2020: At least 10 members of CSK Test COVID-19+

At least 10 members of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings contingent which is currently stationed in Dubai have tested positive for Covid-19, making it the first such case among the eight teams which are in UAE for the 2020 Indian Premier League, reported Hindustan Times.

According to reports, one India player and a senior ranking official are among those who have tested positive. However, there is no official confirmation about the total number of positive cases in the CSK camp.

An Official said that the positive cases in CSK was announced through a zoom/video meeting which was held on Thursday night adding that the India player who has been infected with the virus has mild symptoms.

Another source added: “A high ranking official is also positive along with a member of the social media team. When CSK asked an extension of their one-week quarantine period with the BCCI on Friday, it raised an alarm that something was amiss.”

The CSK franchise is currently staying at the Taj Dubai hotel. They arrived in the UAE city on August 21 and their one-week quarantine should have ended on Friday. CSK were supposed to have their first training session on Saturday, but now there is no clarity on when it will begin.

“Though all precaution was taken, the infected India player has come in close proximity with other players back home in the preparatory camp. He, of course, tested negative in India, otherwise he wouldn’t have boarded the flight to Dubai,” an official said.

The members were to be tested thrice upon landing in UAE in a span of six days. Till all tests come negative, the players are mandated to stay within their individual rooms and are not allowed to visit any other room. Only after the first week, the players are allowed to enter‘team bio-bubble’, said officials.