IPL 2020: Date, Time and Venue of All Matches

VIVO IPL 2020 has been scheduled between 29 March 2020 and 24 May 2020. The opening match will be played on 29 March 2020 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which will be played in Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Maharashtra. The final match will be played on 24 May 2020.

However, BCCI is yet to make any official confirmation on the IPL 2020 schedule and the schedule for the knockouts is also not announced.

Reportedly, IPL has done away with the Saturday double-headers, thereby adding another week to the league phase for the 2020 season. This means that the 13th edition of IPL will stretch across 50 days as compared to 44 last year. There will be only three matches on weekends with double-headers now only limited to Sundays.

The last match of the league phase is scheduled to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on May 17.

Earlier, the IPL governing council had decided against changing timings of the night games from 8 pm to 7.30 pm despite pressure from a few stakeholders. The afternoon matches will start at 4 pm IST, as usual.

In a noble gesture, the BCCI will have an All-Stars Game between all top international players before the start of IPL for a charitable cause. The All-Stars match is likely to be held three days before the tournament begins. The IPL will start only 11 days after India’s home ODI series against South Africa ends on March 18 in Kolkata.

“The rules clearly say that you can play three of your home matches at a second venue as long as you have the clearance of the IPL GC. So, the Royals franchise is not doing anything that is against the policy,” the source was quoted.