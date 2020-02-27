IPL 2020: Riyan Parag Spotted Practicing In the Nets of Barsapara

After a long time, Riyan Parag was seen with his cricket kit in his hometown Guwahati. Riyan was seen practicing in nets in the Barsapara cricket association stadium in Guwahati.

According to reports, Rajasthan Royals has started a three-day training session in Guwahati from February 27 in the Barsapara Stadium. Anuj Rawat, Ankit Rajpoot, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, and Aniruddha Joshi to be in this camp.

As per the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule published on its official website, Rajasthan Royals will play against Delhi Capital on April 5th, 2020 and then against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9, 2020.