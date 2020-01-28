IPL 2020: RR set to play 3 home games in Guwahati

The champions of the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals are all set to play three of their home fixtures at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, sources said.

The Rajasthan Royals had earlier requested the BCCI to allow them to play some of their home matches in Guwahati, and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had on August 13, 2019 approved their request. The approval was placed and accepted in the IPL governing council, chaired by former India batsman Brijesh Patel, at the BCCI headquarters.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 29, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed to media on Monday (January 27). The tournament final will be held on May 24 in Mumbai.

The decisions were taken at the IPL Governing Council meet in New Delhi on Monday. Among other things discussed, the GC members along with the BCCI office-bearers who were present in the meeting also decided that there will be no change in the timings of the matches.