IPL 2021: KKR’s Pat Cummins Donates To “PM Cares Fund” For Purchase Of Oxygen Supplies

In a bid to extend support to the worsening situation in India, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said that he donated $50,000 to the ‘PM Cares Fund’ specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

Cummins on Monday also urged fellow players in the IPL to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in India.

“India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years and the people here are one of the warmest and kindest I have met. To know so many are suffering so much this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in his statement.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I am advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,” he said.

“As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund,” specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” the Australian bowler wrote.

“I encourage my fellow IPL players – and anyone around else in the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity – to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000,” he added.