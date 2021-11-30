IPL 2022: Retention List Ahead of Mega Auctions Released

The 15th edition of the IPL is expected to begin on April 2, 2022.

With the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) having concluded just over a month ago, preparations for the next edition are underway.

November 30 was the deadline to submit the retention list and the final list of retained players was released today. Notably, a mega auction will take place prior to this edition of the IPL with two new teams based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad set to enter.

All existing teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players among whom a maximum of two can be foreigners, with the remaining players going into the auction pool. The two new teams will reportedly be allowed to pick a maximum of three players from the list of non-retained players prior to the bidding.

According to the rules, the salaries of retained players will be determined by the number of retentions made by the franchise. Further, no right-to-match card will be available for the teams at the auction.

Full List of retained players by teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

1) Virat Kohli

2) Glenn Maxwell

3) Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians:

1) Rohit Sharma

2) Jasprit Bumrah

3) Suryakumar Yadav

4) Kieron Pollard

Punjab Kings:

1) Mayank Agarwal

2) Arshdeep Singh (uncapped)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

1) Kane Williamson

2) Abdul Samad (uncapped)

3) Umran Malik (uncapped)

Chennai Super Kings:

1) Ravindra Jadeja

2) MS Dhoni

3) Moeen Ali

4) Ruturaj Gaikwad

Delhi Capitals:

1) Rishabh Pant

2) Axar Patel

3) Prithvi Shaw

4) Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals:

1) Sanju Samson

2) Jos Buttler

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (uncapped)

Kolkata Knight Riders:

1) Andre Russell

2) Varun Chakravarthy

3) Venkatesh Iyer

4) Sunil Narine



