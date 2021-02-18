IPL Auction 2021: List Of Sold Players

The list of players bought by franchises during the mini-IPL auction on Thursday has been finalised.

As per reports, each team gets a salary cap of Rs 85 crore but for the mini-auction held today, they could buy players for only 61 slots.

Punjab Kings had the maximum available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore prior to the beginning of Thursday’s auction, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.40 crore), PTI reported.

The salary cap available for other teams was: Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.40 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore), it added.

THE LIST OF CRICKET PLAYERS SOLD

Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: INR 17.35 crore)

Krishnappa Gowtham

INR 9.25 crore

Moeen Ali

INR 7 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara

INR 50 lakh

K Bhagath Varma

INR 20 lakh

C Hari Nishaanth

INR 20 lakh

M Harisankar Reddy

INR 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent 11.25 crore)

============

Tom Curran

INR 5.25 crore

Steven Smith INR 2.20 crore

Sam Billings

INR 2 crore

Umesh Yadav INR 1 crore

Ripal Patel

INR 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod INR 20 lakh

Lukman Meriwala INR 20 lakh

M Siddharth INR 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent: 7.55 crore)

===============

Shakib Al Hasan

INR 3.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh

INR 2 crore

Ben Cutting INR 75 lakh

Karun Nair

INR 50 lakh

Pawan Negi

INR 50 lakh

Venkatesh Iyer

INR 20 lakh

Sheldon Jackson

INR 20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora

INR 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent INR 11.70 crore)

===============

Nathan Coulter-Nile

INR 5 crore

Adam Milne

INR 3.20 crore

Piyush Chawla INR 2.40 crore

James Neesham INR 50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak INR 20 lakh

Marco Jansen

INR 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar INR 20 lakh

Punjab Kings (Amount spent 34.40 crore)

==========

Jhye Richardson

INR 14 crore

Riley Meredith

INR 8 crore

Shahrukh Khan

INR 5.25 crore

Moises Henriques

INR 4.20 crore

Dawid Malan

INR 1.5 crore

Fabian Allen

INR 75 lakh

Jalaj Saxena

INR 30 lakh

Saurabh Kumar

INR 20 lakh

Utkarsh Singh INR 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent 24.20 crore)

===================

Christopher Morris

INR 16.25 crore

Shivam Dube

INR 4.40 crore

Chetan Sakariya INR 1.20 crore

Mustafizur Rahman

INR 1 crore

Liam Livingstone

INR 75 lakh

K C Cariappa

INR 20 lakh

Akash Singh

INR 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav

INR 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent 35.05 crore)

======================

Kyle Jamieson

INR 15 crore

Glenn Maxwell

INR 14.25 crore

Dan Christian

INR 4.80 crore

Sachin Baby

INR

20 lakh

Rajat Patidar

Batsman

INR 20 lakh

Mohammed Azharudeen

INR 20 lakh

Suyash Prabhudesai

INR 20 lakh

Kona Srikar Bharat

INR 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent INR 3.8 crore)

==============

Kedar Jadhav

INR 2 crore

Mujeeb Zadran INR 1.5 crore

J Suchith

INR 30 Lakh.