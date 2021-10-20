IPL Betting: Two Accused Sent To Jail, Cops Prepare Absconders’ List Of 50

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
ipl
Representative Image

Two accused in IPL betting racket has been sent to judicial custody on Tuesday after their weeklong police remand ended.

The duo Dipesh Bajoria and Rajesh Jain were arrested earlier last week.

As per reports, they have revealed names of over 50 such gamblers who were directly or indirectly involved in the racket, most of whom are on the run.

Related News

Prisoner Dies By Suicide Inside Jorhat Jail

Assam Reports No Covid Death Today

Guwahati Flash Floods: Woman Electrocuted To Death In Pandu

Over 300 People Rescued From Flood-Affected Uttarakhand

On Monday, crime branch had raided the house of one Ajay Agarwal in Nabagraha area in Guwahati and seized five mobile handsets and cash amounting to Rs 3.66 lakh. He has been absconding since.

Notably, names of several high-profile businessmen, contractors have also come to the light involved in IPL betting. They have been operating from different parts of the nation.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Sonowal appeals: Do not come out of home for 14 days

Top Stories

4.3 magnitude quake hits Arunachal

Sports

India 92-all out, their lowest score in New Zealand

National

Veteran Journalist P. Sainath Refuses YSR Lifetime Achievement Award

Assam

Amit Shah speaks to Himanta, Zoramthanga on Assam-Mizoram border Row

National

Helicopter Crash: Indian Army Pilots Succumb To Injuries