IPL Betting: Two Accused Sent To Jail, Cops Prepare Absconders’ List Of 50

Two accused in IPL betting racket has been sent to judicial custody on Tuesday after their weeklong police remand ended.

The duo Dipesh Bajoria and Rajesh Jain were arrested earlier last week.

As per reports, they have revealed names of over 50 such gamblers who were directly or indirectly involved in the racket, most of whom are on the run.

On Monday, crime branch had raided the house of one Ajay Agarwal in Nabagraha area in Guwahati and seized five mobile handsets and cash amounting to Rs 3.66 lakh. He has been absconding since.

Notably, names of several high-profile businessmen, contractors have also come to the light involved in IPL betting. They have been operating from different parts of the nation.