IPL: Kings XI Punjab Renamed Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab was on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings right ahead of the 2021 IPL auction on Thursday in Chennai. The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April.

A new logo was also launched on Wednesday.

CEO Satish Menon was quoted saying in a PTI report, “Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself.”

“The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams,” he said.

Punjab Kings is owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul.