Retd. IPS Pallav Bhattacharjee – New chairman of APSC

Former Additional Director General of Police Pallav Bhattacharjee (Retd. IPS) has been named by the Government as the Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) following its Chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul was arrested in connection with the cash-for-job scam in the Commission.

IAS Sanjib Gohain Baruah and Vice principal of SB Deorah College Niranjan Kalita have been appointed as the member of APSC.

The state government’s decision to appoint non political persons in the APSC has been highly appreciated. The tainted history of APSC prior to Sarbananda Sonowal government is known to all. In a bid to curb evil and corrupt practices, it has been decided by the State government that no political persons would serve in the APSC.