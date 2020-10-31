Iraq: 3 Killed, Over 50 Wounded In Gas Pipeline Explosion

In a tragic incident on Saturday, three people were killed and over 50 wounded after a gas pipeline exploded in southern Iraq.

According to a statement issued by the military, nice personnel were injured in the fire and two children have been killed in the horrifying incident.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, it added.

As per reports, the blast occurred along a stretch of pipeline near a militia camp after a suspected gas leak. Officials say the pipe there had seen leaks in the past.

Firefighters at the scene have managed to douse the deadly fire after shutting down the gas line.

The oil ministry said in a statement it had sent technical crews to repair the damaged section. Gas flows would resume in the “next hours” via an alternative pipeline, to avoid shortages of supplies to power stations.

An investigation was launched to determine cause of blast, the statement cited Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Younis as saying.

Furthermore, gas officials say the explosion has no effect on Iraq’s gas production and processing operations.