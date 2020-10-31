WorldTop Stories

Iraq: 3 Killed, Over 50 Wounded In Gas Pipeline Explosion

By Pratidin Bureau
1

In a tragic incident on Saturday, three people were killed and over 50 wounded after a gas pipeline exploded in southern Iraq.

According to a statement issued by the military, nice personnel were injured in the fire and two children have been killed in the horrifying incident.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, it added.

Related News

First James Bond Actor Sean Connery Passes Away

Turkey: Mother, Three Children Rescued After 18Hrs In Rubble

JEE Exam Scam: Prime Accused Still Absconding

Yogi Warns Of New Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

As per reports, the blast occurred along a stretch of pipeline near a militia camp after a suspected gas leak. Officials say the pipe there had seen leaks in the past.

Firefighters at the scene have managed to douse the deadly fire after shutting down the gas line.

The oil ministry said in a statement it had sent technical crews to repair the damaged section. Gas flows would resume in the “next hours” via an alternative pipeline, to avoid shortages of supplies to power stations.

An investigation was launched to determine cause of blast, the statement cited Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Younis as saying.

Furthermore, gas officials say the explosion has no effect on Iraq’s gas production and processing operations.

You might also like
Top Stories

Dhubri: Tortoise Meat Recovered, Five Escape

Top Stories

Assam: Govt Employees To Attend Office on Saturdays

Top Stories

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Released From Detention

World

Mass shooting claims 11 lives in US

Regional

Sports Minister sanctions Rs 5 lakh aid for medical treatment of Assam archer Gohela…

Uncategorized

World photography day 2019

Comments
Loading...