IRCTC Launches Special Train From Agartala To Goa For Pilgrims

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have launched special train on Friday, July 23.

The special train that islaunched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation today is open to the pilgrims.

This special train will travel from Agartala to Goa. The train service will start from 30th September to 11th of October.

This special train will be the first train to travel from northeast to Goa.

According to sources, this train will travel for 12 days and has both AC and Sleeper seats.

The cost of Sleeper class seat including food items will cost Rs. 11,340 and on the other hand, cost for AC class seat including food items will cost Rs.18,900.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, only 700 pilgrims will be able to travel at this special train.

Moreover, the tickets for this train will be available in both online and offline mode.

The pilgrims using this special train can visit the Dona Paola, Calangute, Baga Beach etc.

The pilgrims can also visit Miramar Beach, Madgaon Market etc.

The pilgrims will be able to stay for 4 days in Goa.

