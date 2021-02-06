Top StoriesNational

IRCTC Rolls Out Online Bus Booking Services

By Pratidin Bureau
In a bid to enhance the booking services across all transportation sectors, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched its online bus booking services.

“IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government ”One Stop Shop Travel Portal” of the country,” read a statement issued by IRCTC.

“In a recent development for providing a more holistic travel experience to the customers, IRCTC that is already in the business of online rail and flight tickets booking launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on 29th January 2021,” it added.

