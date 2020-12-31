IRCTC’s Upgraded E-Ticketing Website, App Launched

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s upgraded e-ticketing website and mobile app for online booking of railway tickets.

“Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching a website which will bring transparency, at the end of this year. This is a New Year gift for passengers. IRCTC should focus on customer needs and work towards further improving the website,” Goyal was quoted saying by ANI.

The minsiter appreciated ”Rail Pariwar” in ensuring victories and fighting against the challenges posed by coronavirus.

“The new website and app will assist users in booking meals, retiring rooms, and hotels along with booking tickets. It will also predict entry suggestions using artificial intelligence. It will be easier for users to check their refund status with the upgraded website”, the report added.