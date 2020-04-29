Irrfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai’s Versova burial ground

Last rites of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan were performed at the Versova kabristan in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

“Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss,” read a statement released by his family.

The critically acclaimed Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.