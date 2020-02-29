IRV 2020 Brings back Rhino Population in Manas NP

Two sub-adult female rhinos have been translocated from Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park on Saturday.

The program Indian Rhino Vision (IRV) 2020 has helped bring back the rhino population in Manas National park and also regain its status of a World Heritage Site. The program has contributed in multiple ways to improve the conservation measures in Manas NP and also help in the promotion of tourism in general and also improve the overall economic status for the people in that region.

Rhino populations in Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Orang national park in the state of Assam have hit their highest levels in a century, according to preliminary figures from a recent census.

The 2019 Rhino Population Estimation Report stated that the total number of rhinos in Assam counted about 2800 rhinos.

With the help of the Rhino Translocation Project, Assam’s rhino population is being planned to be boosted and the range of the species is to be expanded in seven protected parks of the state.

The Manas National Park has been identified as one of the key areas where most of the rhinos were to be trans-located as a part of the ambitious conservation project. The poaching incidents of the Manas National Park have decreased now due to the rise of tourism which has helped the locals of the place to make a decent livelihood.

It may be mentioned that the first rhino translocation took place in Assam way back in 2008 after two male adult Indian rhinos were successfully translocated to Manas National Park. The rhino translocation project is a joint project of the Government of Assam and WWF India and is supported by the International Rhino Foundation and US Fish and Wildlife Service.