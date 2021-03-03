Is Akhil Double Crossing? Hiren Gohain Quits

Raijor Dol President Akhil Gogoi seems to have double crossed as he made every intention of being part of the Congress led ‘Mohajot’ sans AIUDF but in the same time did not take their existing own coalition partner, AJP into confidence.

The AJP is peeved that only on Monday noon their President Lurin Jyoti Gogoi met Raijor Dol President Akhil Gogoi in jail both discussed seat sharing formula.

Sensing betrayal, Raijor Dol Chief Adviser Dr Hiren Gohain today rescinded all association with the party expressed his dissatisfaction over the behaviour of RD President Akhil Gogoi.

“But we were shocked to see next day Mr. Akhil Gogoi releasing an open letter urging all opposition political parties to put up a common candidate against the BJP led NDA coalition. At least Akhil Gogoi should have the decency to tell our president that he was going to release this letter,” said a senior AJP functionary.

Akhil Gogoi’s letter had put AJP in an awkward position as Akhil Gogoi openly sought strategic partnership with Congress minus the AIDF. The AJP is maintaining equal distance from BJP, Congress and AIUDF.

The inside information from the Congress said that Raijor Dol is all set to have a strategic understanding with at least five seats where they have winning possibility so that in those seats they remain the only candidates.

The Raijor Dol is already having an alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad and both the parties are in the final stage of seat sharing when the open letter of Mr Gogoi had strained the relationship between Raijor Dol and AJP.