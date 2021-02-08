ISB Ranks India’s Best Business School

The post graduate programme in the management of the Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 23rd worldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021, and topped in India.

As per the rankings, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore stood at 35th position and IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad are in 44th and 48th slots respectively, while IIM Indore is in 94th position.

ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said the institute has carved a niche of its own in offering finest and world-class education to its students.

“This ranking also highlights and strengthens ISB’s efforts to produce world-class research and encourage more women to join the management workforce. The increasing number of prominent business schools from India making their mark globally makes the world notice India as a destination for high-quality management education,” ISB Dean said in a press release.

ISB will continue to reinvent itself and equip its students to become future-ready and play a catalytic role in nation-building, he added.