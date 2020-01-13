ISL : Halicharan Narzary scores the winner

Halicharan Narzary scored the all-important goal as Kerala Blasters made a two-in-two against ATK, bringing an end to the home side’s unbeaten run, in their second leg Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Saltlake Stadium on Sunday.

Narzary took the possession of the ball around the 30-yard mark and surged past the ATK defenders, creating room for himself before slotting it past TP Rehenesh with a powerful right-footer in the 70th minute to break the deadlock.

ATK went all out for an equaliser and in the dying moments, Roy Krishna struck one from Javier Hernandez’s free-kick but the home side captain found himself in an off-side trap.

This was an opportunity for ATK to avenge their 1-2 loss on the opening day but Kerala Blasters surprisingly dominated with more possession, continuing their new-found momentum.

Kerala had managed to break their nine-match winless run in their previous game where they thrashed Hyderabad FC 5-1.

With consecutive wins, Kerala now have 14 points from 12 matches. ATK have 21 points from 12, in the top-three of the standings.