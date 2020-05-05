WorldHealthTop Stories

Israel claims to develop antibody against Coronavirus

By Pratidin Bureau
Israeli scientists have made a “significant breakthrough” in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus, claimed the country’s defence minister Naftali Bennett. She further informed that the wrapped up the development phase and moved to patent and mass-produce the potential treatment.

Visiting the country’s main biological research institute, Israel’s Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), she mandated to develop a vaccine for coronavirus. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, “antibody that attacks the virus in a monoclonal way and can neutralize it within the bodies of those ill”.

“I am proud of the institute staff for this terrific breakthrough,” Bennett said, adding that “their creativity and the Jewish mind brought about this amazing achievement”.

