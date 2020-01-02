ISRO announces another Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chief K Sivan announced India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 which has been approved by the government is on and is slated to launch in 2021.

Sivan said that the Chandrayaan-3’s configuration will be similar to that of its predecessor, the Chandrayaan-2 which means that the Chandrayaan-3 will also have a lander and a rover with a propulsion module.

Addressing a press conference, Sivan said that all activities related to the third lunar mission are going on smoothly and added that the Chandrayaan-3 will not affect other satellite programs.

Sivan also mentioned that apart from Chandrayaan-3, there will be more than space 25 missions this year.

Talking about the landing location of the Chandrayaan-3, Sivan said that ISRO is planning for landing at the same location as the Chandrayaan-2, the lander of which crash-landed on the moon surface just moments before it was supposed to soft-land.

The ISRO chief further stated that the cost of the lander and rover of the third lunar mission will be approximately Rs. 250 crore adding that the entire cost of the mission, however, will be Rs. 250 plus 365 crores.

The total cost of the Chandrayaan-2 mission was Rs. 960 crores.

He also said that the preparations for the Gaganyaan mission are going on simultaneously with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Gaganyaan is an Indian crewed orbital spacecraft that is intended to send 3 astronauts to space for a minimum of seven days by 2022, as part of the Indian Human Spacelift Programme.