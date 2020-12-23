ISRO To Set Up Regional Academic Centre At IIT Varanasi

ISRO and the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to establish a Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT BHU to facilitate short and long term projects at the institute.

Under this agreement, ISRO-IIT (BHU) will open the Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) in the institute reported in Hindustan Times. Short-term projects for B-Tech and M-Tech students from the institute and associate institutes will also be included in this sequence.

“Long term R&D projects leading to the PhD programme will also be offered. Capacity building programmes like conferences, exhibitions and short courses will be organized to strengthen the knowledge base in the field,” the statement added.

The MoU was signed by IIT BHU director Prof Pramod Kumar Jain on behalf of the institute and P.V. Venkatakrishnan, the director of Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO), ISRO headquarter.

“IIT(BHU) & ISRO have signed MoU today for opening the Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) in the Institute. Special gratitude to Dr K Sivan, Chairman, Shri R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary & Dr PV Venkatakrishnan, Director, CBPO, ISRO HQ and also to all our faculty” the institute tweeted in their official account.

IIT(BHU) & ISRO have signed MoU today for opening the Regional Academic Center for Space (RAC-S) in the Institute. Special gratitude to Dr K Sivan, Chairman, Shri R Umamaheswaran, Scientific Secretary & Dr PV Venkatakrishnan, Director, CBPO, ISRO HQ and also to all our faculty. pic.twitter.com/zKUvpAarXc — IIT(BHU),Varanasi (@IITBHU_Varanasi) December 23, 2020

ISRO scientific secretary R Umamaheswaran gave the inaugural address. Jain said the Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) of ISRO will act as a major facilitator for promoting space technology activities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He said IIT (BHU) will act as a catalyst for capacity building, awareness creation and R&D activities of ISRO. The activities of RAC-S will be directed to maximize the utilization of research potential, infrastructure and expertise available at ISRO and IIT (BHU), he added.

ISRO scientific secretary R Umamaheswaran gave the inaugural address. Jain said the Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) of ISRO will act as a major facilitator for promoting space technology activities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He said IIT (BHU) will act as a catalyst for capacity building, awareness creation and R&D activities of ISRO. The activities of RAC-S will be directed to maximize the utilization of research potential, infrastructure and expertise available at ISRO and IIT (BHU), he added.