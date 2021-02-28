Top StoriesNational

ISRO’s PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Takes Off

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
30

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the first mission of 2021 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 8.54am on Saturday.

At 10.24 am today, PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite from Brazil, and 18 other satellites lifted off from the launch pad at the Sriharikota spaceport. This is the 53rd flight of PSLV and the 78th launch vehicle mission.

Image Source: ANI
Related News

1.08 Lakh Doubtful Voters Barred From Voting In Assam

Big B To Undergo Surgery For Unknown Medical Condition

Opinion Poll Hints BJP’s Win In Assam

Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Assam Polls From March 1

As per reports, the 18 other satellites in the present mission include Satish Dhawan SAT (SDSAT) built by Space Kidz India and UNITYsat, a combination of three satellites, designed and built by three colleges — Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Coimbatore, JPR Institute of Technology in Sriperumbudur and GH Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur. It also includes SindhuNetra, an Indian technology demonstration satellite, SAI-1 NanoConnect-2, a technology demonstration satellite from the US, and 12 SpaceBEEs satellites for two-way satellite communications and data relay.

A Government of India company under the department of space, PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission is the first mission PSLV commercial mission of  NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The mission is undertaken in collaboration with Spaceflight Inc, US.

You might also like
Regional

18-kg gold bars worth Rs. 8 cr seized

Pratidin Exclusive

Uncertainty prevails over completion of NRC works by June 30

World

US & India Join Hands Against Pak

Top Stories

Govt Still Examining Clause 6 Report: Assam Guv

National

IAF’s MiG-21 crashes, pilot ejects

Sports

Smriti bags fastest T20I fifty for India

Comments
Loading...