IT Conducts Raid At Businessman Prithani’s Establishments

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday carried out search operations at residences and business establishments of leading businessman Suresh Prithani in Guwahati as well as in New Delhi.

As per sources, the IT Department raided Prithani’s ‘Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited’ situated at Christian Basti, both residences in Signature Apartment in Ulubari and Spanish Garden in Zoo road at 8 AM today. The raid went on for more than 8 hours.

At the same time, the department also conducted raids at residences of three railway department contractors.

It may be stated that one of the contractors identified as Bablu Nath, also lives in the Signature Apartment.