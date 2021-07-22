IT Dept Conducts Raid at Multiple Premises of Dainik Bhaskar Group

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

They said the searches are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and some other locations in the country.

While there was no official word from the department or its policy-making body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter that tax officials “are present” at half-a-dozen premises of the group, including at its office at Press Complex in state capital Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the raid saying that it is a brazen attempt of the government to suppress the voice of media. Gehlot in a tweet said, “Income Tax raid on Dainik Bhaskar newspaper & Bharat Samachar news channel is a brazen attempt to suppress the voice of media. Modi government cannot tolerate even an iota of its criticism. Due to its fascist mentality, the BJP doesn’t want to see the truth in a democratic setup.”

In another tweet, Gehlot wrote, “By indulging in such actions and gagging media, the Modi government wants to convey the message that if the media doesn’t become Godi-Media then it’s voice will be suppressed.”

