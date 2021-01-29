IT Dept Raids APCC GS Pradyut Bhuyan’s Residence

The Income Tax (IT) department has conducted a raid at the residence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan in Nalbari on Friday.

A five-member team from the department conducted the raid at his residence at Gopal Bazar.

Bhuyan, also known as an established businessman, is a strong contender from the Congress party for the upcoming state assembly election.

The raid was carried out secretly by the Income Tax Department today noon.

Earlier today, the IT department simultaneously carried out search operations at the residences and business establishment of Suresh Prithani and three other contractors in Guwahati.