Top StoriesRegional

IT Dept Raids APCC GS Pradyut Bhuyan’s Residence

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

The Income Tax (IT) department has conducted a raid at the residence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan in Nalbari on Friday.

A five-member team from the department conducted the raid at his residence at Gopal Bazar.

Bhuyan, also known as an established businessman, is a strong contender from the Congress party for the upcoming state assembly election.

Related News

Explosion in Delhi Near Beating Retreat Ceremony

IT Conducts Raid At Businessman Prithani’s Establishments

UP: Six Held Including Five Minors In Gang Rape Case

Maharashtra Extends Lockdown till Feb 28

The raid was carried out secretly by the Income Tax Department today noon.

Earlier today,  the IT department simultaneously carried out search operations at the residences and business establishment of Suresh Prithani and three other contractors in Guwahati.

You might also like
Top Stories

COVID-19 India: Delhi worst-hit surpassing Mumbai with 70,390 Cases

Pratidin Exclusive

2018: A glorious year for Assam sports

Top Stories

Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC

Regional

Assam: Congress to Start ‘Shanti Sadvawana Yatra’ from Dec 9

Business

Indian Currency Worst Performing in Asia: Report

Regional

Two more arrested for Tinsukia incident

Comments
Loading...