IT Officers ‘Surveying’ Premises Of Actor Sonu Sood, 6 Locations Under Scanner

Income Tax (IT) Department’s officials on Wednesday conducted conducted “surveys” at six locations in Mumbai and some other places linked to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

As per reports, sources in the department confirmed that the “surveys” at six places linked to the actor are underway.

Sood has been lauded for his humanitarian efforts nationwide during the raging Covid pandemic outbreak since last year.

Besides, Mumbai surveys are being carried out in Lucknow as well.

Reports however mentioned that it was not immediately clear if the action was being undertaken at Sood’s residence also.

A real estate deal is under the scanner of the department, they said.

Incidentally, the action by the I-T department has come days after the Sood had a meeting with AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who named him as the brand ambassador for the NCT government’s mentorship programme for school students.

Meanwhile, Delhi AAP MLA Aatishi Marlena shared a video on Twitter and said, “The ‘survey’ of actor-and-philanthropist @SonuSood by the IT Dept is a clear message by BJP that they will victimise anyone who does good work for the country? Was it a crime for @SonuSood to help migrants during the lockdown? Was it a crime for him to help those in difficulty?