Italy continued its 34th match winning streak defeating England in the final of the UEFA European Championship.

The match went into penalty shootout after a 1-1 scoreline at the Wembley Stadium in London on Monday.

England missed three penalties as Italy defeated England 3-2 in the Euro final 2021.

The win has been achieved by Italy in the penalty shootout during the extra time given to break the tie.

