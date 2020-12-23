Itanagar: Biological Park Reopens Today for Visitors

The Biological Park in Itanagar popularly known as Itanagar Zoo reopened on Wednesday for visitors nine months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoo”s Curator Raya Flago said the reopening follows a directive from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife and Biodiversity).

The zoo was closed for public visit on March 21.

Flago said visitors and staff of the biological park would have to adhere to the latest COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Central Zoo Authority.

The dos and dont’s say five groups of up to 20 visitors each would be allowed in a day and all staff and visitors shall be screened at the zoo entry gate with a thermal scanner.

Masks are a must for every visitor inside the zoo from the time of entry to the exit, Flago said.

“The visitors allowed to enter the zoo should not have cough, cold or fever. People with such symptoms shall not be allowed entry even if they hold a valid entry ticket,” he said, adding that they would have to undergo body temperature scanning and any other such test insisted at the entry gate.

While senior citizens and people with infants have been advised not to visit the zoo, all adult visitors and children aged 7-years or more have been advised to cover their nose and mouths.

The security personnel and zoo staff engaged at the entry gate and other areas inside the zoo premises shall guide the visitors to avoid congregation and advise them to use hand wash or sanitizer provided at different utility areas, Flago said.

The guidelines warrant visitors to pass through whole body sanitizer, medicated foot mat or any such installation at the zoo entrance. Visitors have also been advised to avoid carrying luggage, bags, etc, that need a locker or cloakroom.

“Visitors should maintain social distancing on zoo premises and avoid touching barricades and other surfaces. They should move along the designated visitor paths only,” the curator said.

“Visitors should neither spit nor chew tobacco and other prohibited products. Smoking inside zoo premises is also prohibited,” he said.

The zoo authorities have also sought minimal interaction between the zoo staff and visitors with social distancing norms.

The staff frequently interacting with the visitors at the entry gate, ticket counter and toilet will wear face shields, gloves and masks,” he added.