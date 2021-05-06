Itanagar Doctors To Go On 2-Day Strike From Friday

RegionalTop StoriesWorld
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
68

Amid the surge in cases of coronavirus, Itanagar doctors will be holding a two-day strike from Friday to protest an attack against two doctors of Samaritan Hormin Hospital in Naharlagun and vandalized hospital premises.

The two doctors who were allegedly attacked are Dr Tabu Muri and Dr Nabam Jadav.

The protest will begin at 6 in the morning of May 7 and will continue till 6pm of May 8. However, emergency services will remain unaffected.

Related News

Bangladesh Supplies Over 10,000 Remdesivir Vials To India

Amid Covid Scare Swiggy to Begin Genie Deliveries

Prepare For Third Wave Of Covid: SC To Centre

SriLanka Bans Travellers from India Over COVID-19 Surge

As per reports, the doctors will not attend to Covid-19 patients as well.

“All the Doctors of Itanagar Capital Complex would go for two days (Friday and Saturday) shut down of Routine Works excluding Emergency and COVID-19 duties from 6am of 7th May till 6pm 8th May 2021 as a mark of protest against the attempt of mob lynching & vandalism,” the Indian Medical Association-Arunachal Pradesh arm said. 

Reports also mentioned that a deceased patient’s family attacked the doctors and vandalized property after the patient’s family refused to accept the cause of death and alleged the doctors of medical negligence.

You might also like
Regional

ASSAM | Water Level Rising In KHEP dam

National

25 Dead as Bus Falls Into Canal In Karnataka

Regional

Assam Forest Dept. slapped Rs. 43.25 crore fine on Coal India

Regional

Anybody can join BJP: Ranjeet Dass

Top Stories

Farmers’ Protest Enters 100th Day, Expressway Blocked

National

King Khan to Host the 65th Filmfare Awards in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...