Itanagar Doctors To Go On 2-Day Strike From Friday

Amid the surge in cases of coronavirus, Itanagar doctors will be holding a two-day strike from Friday to protest an attack against two doctors of Samaritan Hormin Hospital in Naharlagun and vandalized hospital premises.

The two doctors who were allegedly attacked are Dr Tabu Muri and Dr Nabam Jadav.

The protest will begin at 6 in the morning of May 7 and will continue till 6pm of May 8. However, emergency services will remain unaffected.

As per reports, the doctors will not attend to Covid-19 patients as well.

“All the Doctors of Itanagar Capital Complex would go for two days (Friday and Saturday) shut down of Routine Works excluding Emergency and COVID-19 duties from 6am of 7th May till 6pm 8th May 2021 as a mark of protest against the attempt of mob lynching & vandalism,” the Indian Medical Association-Arunachal Pradesh arm said.

Reports also mentioned that a deceased patient’s family attacked the doctors and vandalized property after the patient’s family refused to accept the cause of death and alleged the doctors of medical negligence.